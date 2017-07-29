Oslo – The fish market is open for business

The new fish market, called Oslo Fiskemarked – Pipervika, has a seafood restaurant, a sushi and oyster bar and a large selection of fish and shellfish to take home. The fish market is located at City Hall Pier 4 between City Hall Square and Aker Brygge, and is open every day.

The fresh fish shop offers seasonal seafood of the highest quality, including live shellfish and shells from the in-store aquarium. The fish market’s chefs also prepare ready-made meals that you can take home with you.

The restaurant serves Nordic seafood dishes, always made with the best seafood on offer. The menu also includes oysters and sushi, and the restaurant tables have unique fjord views from just a few metres above the water. READ MORE about Oslo – The fish market is open

Source: visitoslo.com / Norway Today