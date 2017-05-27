Oslo: Get ready for Miniøya 10-11 June

Norway’s largest children’s festival will fill Tøyenparken with music, theatre, dance, literature and fun activities for the eighth year in a row.

Among the artists scheduled to perform at this year's festival are Admiral P, bob hund, Razika, Bare Egil Band, Black Debbath, No. 4 and many more, including Sami Isák and their fusion of johik and urban synths with, and Tsarsten & the Freudian Slippers' rock and pop mixed with folk music.

Source: visitoslo.com / Norway Today