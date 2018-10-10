Oslo Ghost Walk

Oslo Ghost WalkPhoto: visitoslo.com

Posted By: Tor Ingar Oesterud 10. October 2018

Oslo is more than 1000 years old, and its history is filled with horrifying stories, ranging from the time of the Vikings to bloody battles between our neighbouring countries.

 

Many joyful and happy events have taken place here as well. Some of these old, historic events have left hidden and mysterious traces. And some of the souls of the old times may very well still be here, waiting, lingering …

Source: visitoslo.com / Norway Today

