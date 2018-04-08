The Oslo Opera House turns ten this April

Oslo Opera HouseOslo Opera House.Photo: visitoslo.com

Posted By: Tor Ingar Oesterud 8. April 2018

The Oslo Opera house turns ten this year

 

Despite only existing for a mere decade, the Oslo Opera House has become one of this city’s most iconic buildings, and one its greatest cultural institutions. Ever since April 2008, The Norwegian National Opera & Ballet has stood down by the harbour at Bjørvika. The Opera House has arranged some of the world’s biggest ballets and operas, as well as some popular bands and artists. READ MORE about The Oslo Opera House turns ten this April

 

Source: visitoslo.com / Norway Today

