The Oslo Opera house turns ten this year

Despite only existing for a mere decade, the Oslo Opera House has become one of this city’s most iconic buildings, and one its greatest cultural institutions. Ever since April 2008, The Norwegian National Opera & Ballet has stood down by the harbour at Bjørvika. The Opera House has arranged some of the world’s biggest ballets and operas, as well as some popular bands and artists. READ MORE about The Oslo Opera House turns ten this April

Source: visitoslo.com / Norway Today