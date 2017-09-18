Oslo – River walk by torchlight on 21 September

On Thursday night 4,000 torches will light up along the Akerselva river as a tribute to the autumnal equinox.

As you walk along the river you can experience 100 light sculptures, dance, music and installations – all for free!

The event starts at 8 pm and ends at 11 pm, and the trail runs along the entire Akerselva river, from Frysja and through the city to Vaterland. You can start wherever you want, but it is recommended that you walk south towards the city centre.

Source: visitoslo.com / Norway Today