Find out what Oslo has to offer for children in all ages!

Be active and rent a canoe in the Nordmarka forest, visit the animals at Bogstad Gård, dive from 10 meters at Frognerbadet public bath, or take a ride or twenty on the rollercoasters of Tusenfryd Amusement Park …

Or if you prefer to take it easy indoors you can pay a visit to one of Oslo’s museums suitable for children. Many of the museums have organized activities for children and families. READ MORE about Oslo with children

Source: visitoslo.com / Norway Today