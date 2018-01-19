Friday 19 January marks the opening of Røverstaden under Oslo Concert Hall.

Røverstaden is a brand new bar, restaurant and venue in Vika. Its three floors are dedicated to film, design, art, food and drinks, as well as a concert venue (Klubben) with a capacity of around 750 people.

For Osloites who can remember that far back, names like Club7 and Sardines should ring a bell. Røverstaden (“Robbers’ State”) is located in the same building as these legendary nightclubs that existed from the 60s to the late 80s. READ MORE about Oslo’s coolest new concert venue opens this Friday

Source: visitoslo.com / Norway Today