Over eleven million visited the museums in Norway in 2017

Going to the museum is still popular, according to figures from the Arts Council. In 2017, Norwegian museums had more than eleven million visitors.

Most people do not go to elite league games in football, they go to the museum, says Ole Jakob Furset, head of the museum section in Council for Culture and the Arts.

In 2017, Norwegian museums reported a total of 11.224,608 visitors. This is almost ten million more than the audience figures for the elite series that year.

Statistics from Norsk Top League fotball show that there were around 1.6 million who went to football games in 2017.

“What is relied in the media does not necessarily reflect the leisure habits of the majority ,” Furset continues.

