Peer Gynt Award for ‘Shame’

This year’s Peer Gynt Award is awarded to the online TV series ‘Skam’ (Shame) and Director Julie Andem. It is the politicians in the Parliament who voted for the series as the winner.

Since 1973, the Peer Gynt Award has been awarded to a person or institution that has shown a positive effect on the socially beneficial plan and has made Norway known abroad.

The success of the youth series has ensured this, both by having brilliant criticisms and reaching out to a wide audience both at home and abroad.

It has been particularly praised for addressing important issues such as assault, rape, homosexuality, cultural differences and pressures in youth environments in an enlightening and innovative manner, and has been sold to countries such as Denmark, Sweden, Iceland and even the United States.

– ‘Shame’ has been a crazy roller-coaster. Therefore in a way, it might be logical that Julie now gets the Peer Gynt Award, says editor of ‘Shame’ Håkon Moslet. He says the people behind the series are both proud and happy for the recognition they now receive from the parliamentary representatives.

The online drama series is about the life of a group of youth attending the Hartvig Nissen High School in Oslo.

It is now in its fourth season. The series has previously won the award as best new program series, best TV drama and the innovation of the year during the Gullruten (Golden Frame) awards in 2016, the Nordic language award for 2016 and the ‘Digital Online Award’ of the C21 industry magazine in the UK.

The award itself is a bronze statue depicting Peer Gynt, and is handed over by Prime Minister Erna Solberg at the Peer Gynt ceremonies at Gålå, Gudbrandsdalen, in August.

Among former prize winners we find Ole Gunnar Solskjær, Gro Harlem Brundtland, Eva Joly, Knut Vollebæk, Arne Næss, Marit Bjørgen, Jens Stoltenberg, Jan Egeland, Thor Heyerdahl and Einar Gerhardsen.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today