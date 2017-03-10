More persons prefer Netflix than to NRK’s nett-TV

46 percent of those persons who use streaming services at least once a month, think Netflix is the best service. 19 percent prefer NRK’s nett-TV.

8 percent like TV 2 Sumo best, while 7 percent prefer HBO Nordic. The figures come from NRK’s annual profile survey and discussed in Dagens Næringsliv.

Other results are more positive for the national TV channel: The public believes that NRK is supreme best for Norwegian content, and the survey also shows that seven out of ten think they are getting value for the license fee.

NRK is preparing to increase the competition with Netflix when it comes to Norwegian content, but are also hoping for more cooperation – although when NRK and Netflix collaborated on “Lily Hammer”, it ended in conflict.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today