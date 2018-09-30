Pia Tjelta wins film prize in Spain

Pia Tjelta won the award for best female actor during a prestigious film festival in San Sebastián, Spain,on Saturday.

Tjelta received the prize for her role in the film “Blindsone” under the direction of Tuva Novotny according to a press release from the Norwegian Film Institute.

“First of all, I’m quite shocked that this was possible, so I’m almost speechless.

I am infinitely grateful and totally overwhelmed to receive such an award among films with actresses I admire so much’’ said Pia Tjelta,and thanked Novotny for the opportunity.

“Blindsone” is about a mother’s struggle to understand her daughter’s crisis when it hits the whole family. The film, which had a Norwegian premiere on August 24th, is a story about the grey zones in mental illness.

“I’m endlessly happy that Pia’s great talent and hard work are recognised in such an honourable connection,and I am so proud that her vast qualities as an artist are in focus on an international level,” said the director.

The prize Tjelta won is known as the “silver shield”, and Liv Ullmann is the only Norwegian actress who has won it earlier.The International Film Festival in San Sebastián was organised for the first time in 1953, and this year was given for the 66th time.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today