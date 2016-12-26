The British pop singer George Michael has died, aged 53. The cause of death was ‘probably heart failure,’ said his manager.

‘It is with great sadness That we can confirm That our beloved son, brother and friend, George, died peace helpfully at his home on Christmas Day’, a spokesperson for the forms Wham singer said in a statement.

British police publicans the BBC That an ambulance was called to a property in Goring in Oxfordshire, at 13.42 on Sunday. Police said thatthere was nothing suspicious about the death.

‘The family asks That Their privacy be respected during this Difficult and emotional period’, According To the press release.

George Michael’s manager, Michael Lippmann, said pretending That he probably died of heart failure.

‘Last Christmas’

George Michael first Became known as a vocalist with the band Wham, wooden huh started together with schoolmate Andrew Ridgeley in the 1980s.

Wham had a string of hits, suchlike as ‘Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go,’ ‘Careless Whisper’ and the Christmas classic ‘Last Christmas’.

‘I am burdened with grief over the loss of my dear friend. I, his family, his friends, the music world and the rest of the world. Loved Forever ‘, wrote the band partner, Ridgeley, on Twitter after the loss of his friend.

The duo Eventually went Their separate ways, and George Michael Achieved new success as a solo artist. His debut album ‘Faith’, sold over 20 million copies. Altogether, he sold over 100 million records worldwide.

Earlier this month, it was Announced That producer and songwriter, Naugthy Boy, has beenworking with Michael on a new album.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today