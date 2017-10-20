Princess Ingrid Alexandra unveiled two new sculptures at the sculpture park

Princess Ingrid Alexandra unveiled two new sculptures in her sculpture park in Slottsparken on Thursday. The sculptures are designed by and for children.

After a cartoon contest was announced among school students in Trøndelag, Oppland and Hedmark, the princess unveiled two new sculptures in the sculpture park on Thursday.

Queen Sonja and Crown Princess Mette Marit were also present during the unveiling.

The first sculpture unveiled is called “Faceless Man” and was created by the fifth grade student, Evald Møller Johanssen from Lilleby School in Trondheim.

Sculpture number two is called “Roggbif” and was created by sixth grade students, Emilie Forsmo Bratberg and Kaisa Øksdahl from Slåstad school in Sør-Odal.

King Harald opened Princess Ingrid Alexandra’s sculpture park in May 2016, as part of the 25th anniversary celebrations of the King and Queen.

“For many years we had wanted a park with sculptures, especially for the children who visit the Castle Park and grounds and finally that dream came true,” said Crown Princess Mette Marit in a speech during Thursday’s unveiling..

All the sculptures that come into this park are designed by children, and the physical creation of the sculptures are gifted from Sparebank foundation.

Previous sculptures “Geometric reefs” and “Rabbit in trouble” have their spots in the park, and during the next few years sculptures drawn by school children in all parts of the country will be unveiled here.

“Many children visit Slottsparken and have enjoyed these figures and are seen playing with them. We find that very enjoyable, says the Crown Princess.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today