The Queen opens International Festival in Bergen

The Queen opens International Festival, saying ‘Bergen is a true city of culture’

Queen Sonja praised Bergen when she opened the Nordic region’s largest music and theatre festival yesterday.

As patron, the King was also present during the opening ceremony of the 65th Bergen International Festival. Queen Sonja made the festive speech during the opening ceremony, and spent time talking about Bergen’s cultural history.

‘Bergen a true, cultural city, with deep cultural roots, dating to the Hellenic era.

The annual festivals are an example of how Bergen has shaped its identity’, said the queen.

Security is well planned

According to Chief Production Manager, Erik Jørstad, the opening ceremony wasn’t influenced by the terrorist attack in Manchester.

‘When it comes to safety, the festivals are well taken care of. We work closely with the police, and have been doing so for a long time’, Jørstad told NRK news yesterday.

The entrance to Torgallmenningen from Torget was blocked by four veteran, antique fire trucks instead of unsightly concrete blocks.

