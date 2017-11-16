Raja receives prize for international work

Venstre (V) representative, Abid Raja, has been honoured for his international efforts to promote religious freedom.

The award was made by the International Religious Liberty Association (IRLA), a Washington-based organisation that works for freedom of belief.

The IRLA drew particular attention to Raja’s contribution to the establishment of an international network of parliamentarians, now comprising more than 300 people elected in more than 75 countries.

‘I am deeply grateful for this award, and the recognition of the work we do internationally. Unfortunately, religious persecution is an increasing phenomenon globally. Hopefully, the prize will help increase the recognition of the work we do,’ said Raja.

Former bishop, Gunnar Stålsett, is among those who have received the prize previously.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today