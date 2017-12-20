Real Christmas atmosphere at the castle

There are traditions that apply when the royal family celebrates Christmas.

On Tuesday, the royal family sat for photographs by the Christmas tree in the So called ‘red lounge’, one of several Christmas trees in the castle. It’s a good old-fashioned tree, not made of plastic, and the decoration are the same, year after year. However, as per tradition, Christmas Eve is to be celebrated by King Harald and Queen Sonja at Seater.

‘The royal couple will celebrate Christmas at the Royal Palace with Princess Märtha Louise and the girls,’ said Sven Gjeruldsen, Deputy Communications Manager at the Palace, to NTB news.

Writer, artist, singer, all-round entertainer, model, and sometimes war correspondent Ari Behn will be with them On Christmas Day, the royal couple will be present at the church service in Holmenkollen Chapel with the princess and her daughters, Maud Angelica, Leah Isadora, and Emma Tallulah.

In an interview with VG newspaper, Ari Behn also said that he will celebrate Christmas at the King’s home, despite being divorced from Princess Märtha Louise.

‘I’m still a part of the family, I have good contact with both the king and the queen,’ Behn said in the interview.

The Crown Prince family will celebrate this Christmas Eve at Skaugum, together with the Crown Princess, Mette-Marit’s family. It’s been six years since they celebrated Christmas in their home municipality. In recent years they alternated between the Kong Seter, and their own cabin in Uvdal.

On Christmas Eve, they will be present at Asker Church, but before that they will have Christmas lunch with guests from Fattighuset and Natthjemet Church Town Hall at Egon, at Storosenteret in Oslo. In previous years, they have set up for the Church Mission, and distributed food to homeless people.

Queen Sonja has for many years carried out a visit to an institution, or an organisation that does not usually receive royal guests. This year, she’ll visit the Hovseterhjemmet in Oslo on the day before Christmas Eve.

Feeling good

The king and queen both became 80 years old this year. Despite their age, they have been very active during December, with full programs.

In an interview with NRK news in connection with the Christmas program, ‘Kongefamilien 2017’, which appears in the Romjula, they said that they are in good shape. Queen Sonja said it doesn’t feel so very different being 80 years old, and King Harald agreed.

‘We can’t do anything about it. The alternative is worse’, he laughed.

With age, the question of activity and health is something that still comes up.

‘I’ll say it again. I’m healthy until proven otherwise,’ said King Harald.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today