Revenues fell for all types of local radios in 2016

All major revenue sources for local radios, such as advertising revenues, bingo revenue and gifts, decreased from 2015 to 2016.

Local radio’s total advertising revenues fell by 14.6 per cent in 2016, from NOK 231 to 194 million, according to Part Two of the Media Authority’s report on the economy of Norwegian media companies.

Overall, local radios have surplus, but it is largely due to the 16 local radios in the P4 network. They can match advertising sales for the whole country, and advertising accounted for 95 percent of their revenue.

DAB

When the national radio stations move their broadcasts to the DAB network in 2017, local radios will be left alone on the FM network in many places. What it means to listeners and the economy to the radio remains to be seen, writes Media Authority.

In total there are about 250 licenses for local radios. 30 have reported to Media Authority that they stopped sending on the FM network in 2016 because they either shut down or switched to DAB.

In 2016, local TV stations traded for NOK 30 million, 2 million less than in 2015.

