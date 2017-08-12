Ringnes pays for sculpture park under water

Christian Ringnes picks up the bill of five million kroner for a new sculpture park five meters below the water surface in Sandvika in Bærum.

– The project is very interesting and suits me. It will be a sea branch of the Ekeberg Park, says Ringnes, who himself has been diving since he was 16, to Dagens Næringsliv.

It is the British artist Jason Taylor who is behind the ten sculptures that will be underwater at Sjøholmen. Additionally, one sculpture will be placed on land.

Ringnes and Taylor signed the contract this spring, and the Norwegian has an standing invitation to visit Taylor’s underwater park at Lanzarote whenever he wishes to. It houses 300 sculptures and is worth around 60 million euros.

The initiators behind the project in Sandvika are the artist Bjørg Thorhallsdottir and art historian, Mette Dybwad Torstensen.

The Bærum municipality has restored the area around Sjøholmen for NOK 50 million.

