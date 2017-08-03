SofarSounds is a series of intimate, guest list-based concerts in unique locations in Oslo. The concert venue is revealed one day in advance, but the artists are not revealed until you are actually at the concert venue.

The concert venues alternate between private homes, offices, churches, forest areas and museums. Usually three artists or bands play four to five songs each, and to give everyone the best possible live music experience, the audience must be completely silent.

READ MORE about Secret concerts in Oslo

Source: visitoslo.com / Norway Today