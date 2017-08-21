Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’ in Bergen Tonight

Open air theatre at Bergenhus tonight

TNT theatre Britain will perform Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’ at Bergenhus fort at 6 p.m. tonight. The performance will naturally be an open air affair and is a collaboration between the University of Bergen and the American Drama Group Europe. In the not quite unlikely event of rain the performance will take place inside Håkonshallen.

Twelfth Night

This is Shakespeare’s greatest and last pure comedy, the master at the height of his art.

The play explores the great obsessions of human life: love, jealousy, class, gender, greed and passion. And if it explores the serious within us it also revels in merriment.

drinking has a key place in the play as does song and laughter in all its forms from melancholy wit to slapstick comedy.

No play of Shakespeare has so many characters.

Nothing is what it seems: life and love collide and create a comedy of errors that spreads confusion even as it reveals the essential truth of human nature.

About the TNT theatre

TNT, directed by Paul Stebbings, have been producing Shakespeare’s comedies world wide for over ten years to great acclaim. An ensemble of veteran performers have been gathered to grapple with this magnificent work, with music added live under the direction of composer John Kenny. TNT invite you into a wonderland, created by the greatest story teller ever to grace the planet, one who liked a drink and loathed a puritain and above all knew how to dissect love, which is both tragic and hilarious: the most powerful emotion known to us stumbling humans.

This production tours from China to Britain, from Norway to France and Japan to Germany.

Ticket information

Admission: NOK 300,- (Students NOK. 150,-)

Tickets: Billettservice, Tel. +47 815 33 133

Event: Adg-Europe

– If music be the food of love, attend tonight!

