‘Shame’ (‘Skam’) TV show expands to airing in five European countries

TV viewers in five European countries are to get their own versions of the Norwegian success story, Skam, after NRK entered into agreements on European versions of the drama.

‘The Shame universe is already a big success. Now youngsters in Germany, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, and France will get their own versions of SKAM in their own language,’ said broadcasting director, Thor Gjermund Eriksen, in a press release.

The distributor, Betafilm, has signed an agreement with NRK for the new versions, and work on the development of the series. All partners have been given guidance on how to continue the core elements of the Norwegian series, said NRK.

Eriksen said that they are very excited about the huge interest in Skam abroad.

‘Those who created Skam had a vision that the series would help 16 year old girls by strengthening their self-esteem, by loosening taboos, making them aware of interpersonal mechanisms, and showing them the benefit of confronting fear,’ said Eriksen.

During the four seasons so far aired, television viewers could follow the life of a gang of youths at Hartvig Nissen High School in Oslo. The series has been praised for addressing key issues such as violence against gays, abuse, rape, cultural differences, and pressures endured in youth environments.

It has been sold to Denmark, Sweden, Iceland, and the United States.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today