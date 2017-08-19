South Korean tenor won Queen Sonja’s music competition

40 of the world’s most promising opera singers participated in the Queen Sonja International Music Competition in Oslo. The tenor Seungju Bahg from South Korea won.

The concert at the Opera Friday night had five finalists from four countries. It was broadcasted on NRK with Hans Olav Brenner being the master of ceremonies. Queen Sonja was present to award the prize.

Queen Sonja’s International Music Competition invites young opera talents to Oslo. In total, 21 nations were represented in the process of reaching the five finalists. Norway had two participants; Christian Valle who made it to the semifinal, and Lilly Jørstad.

