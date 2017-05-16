Book a night in Two Roaming Beds, an installation that moves slowly through the exhibition

Between 12 May and 10 September you can book a night in Two Roaming Beds, an installation that moves slowly through the exhibition.

The art centre west of Oslo is calling itself Henie Onstad Sanatorium in conjunction with the exhibition by contemporary artist Carsten Höller.

The internationally renowned artist has changed the architecture of Henie Onstad through a series of experimental installations and sculptures that let treatment-seekers float, slide and fly their way through the Sanatorium. Read more about Spend the night in an art installation at Henie Onstad

© visitoslo.com / Norway Today