Star pianist must withdraw from Bergen Music Festival

The Chinese pianist, Lang Lang, was supposed to be one of the draws at this year’s festival in Bergen, but must cancel because of problems with one arm.

On the advice of the doctor, Lang Lang made the decision to cancel all his concerts this spring, something he apologised to the public for. The festival director, Anders Beyer, also apologised and expressed regret that Lang Lang cannot play in Bergen

as planned.

‘This is very unfortunate for anyone who had looked forward to experiencing this amazing pianist in Bergen. We would like to wish Lang Lang a good recovery, and are delighted that he wants to come to the festival another year’, said Beyer.

Lang Lang’s concert in the Grieg Hall on June the 1st was the event which sold out fastest at this year’s western Norwegian music festival. The organisers are already working to get him to the city which lies between the seven mountains another year, and

to put in place another spectacular concert on June the 1st.

Those who have bought a ticket will receive refund information during Tuesday, and this will also be posted on the festival website, and Facebook pages.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today