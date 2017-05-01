JOIN THE TALL SHIPS RACES 2017 ON THE STATSRAAD LEHMKUHL FOR AN UNFORGETTABLE EXPERIENCE FROM TURKU (FI) TO KLAIPEDA (LT)!

TALL SHIPS RACES 2017 – RACE 2 TURKU – KLAIPEDA 23. – 29. JULY

Join us in the second of in total three races in the Tall Ships Races 2017. The Statsraad Lehmkuhl is usually in the top ranking and we aim to be best this year as well and win the race. Gain experience in regatta sailing, join our team and get carried away by their enthusiasm.

Our professional crew will teach you all you need to know! READ MORE about THE STATSRAAD LEHMKUHL – Tall Ships Races 2017

Source: lehmkuhl.no / Norway Today