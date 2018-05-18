Stavanger, May 17th in Pictures

May 17th, 2018 in pictures from the People’s parade

The following pictures where taken in Stavanger on May 17th, 2018. They are from the people’s parade (Folketoget), not to be confused with the Children’s parade (Barnetoget) in the early hours of the day.

May 17th in Stavanger was a nice day this year with virtually no clouds. The only thing that prevented it from being a perfect day, was an ice cold wind coming in from the North Sea.

All pictures © Pieter Wijnen, Norway Today Media / #Norway Today

