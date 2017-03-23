Steep increase in travel support to artists and cultural operators

The Government increases travel support for artists and participants in cultural activities by almost 40 percent this year.

The support now totals NOK12.8 million, State Secretary Laila Bokhari Tuesday stated to the seven artistic organizations – Performing Arts Hub, Norwegian Design and Architecture Centre, Norwegian Film Institute, Norwegian Crafts Centre for Norwegian Literature Abroad, Office for Contemporary Art and Music Norway.

– Travel support contributes to that Norwegian artists and cultural operators can participate in key international arenas and assert themselves abroad.

This provides work opportunities and a clearer Norwegian voice in the global dialogue on the development of artistic expression, said Bokhari.

The support is given to artists who are invited to partake in professional forums and art venues abroad. It is part of the Government’s efforts to strengthen Norwegian cultural life’s international opportunities.

The artistic organizations manage travel support on behalf of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the support goes directly to artists and cultural operators.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today