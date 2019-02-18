Congratulations to the silver bear winners from Grande

Minister of Culture, Trine Skei Grande, congratulates film photographer Rasmus Videbæk and the team behind “Out and Steal Horses” with the silver bear.





“Out and Steal Horses” (Ut og stjæle hester), based on Per Petterson’s best-selling book of the same name, secured the prestigious award during the award ceremony at the International Film Festival in Berlin on Saturday. Grande points out that Moland is a veteran at the festival, having been in the main competition three times before.

“It is fantastic just to participate, and there are not many participants who have been nominated in this category so many times,” she tells NTB.

“It is good for Norway that we win the silver bear for Moland’s contribution, and extraordinarily so this year, as Norway is a focus country for the festival,” says Grande, who congratulates both Videbæk, Moland and the whole team behind “Out and Steal Horses”.





