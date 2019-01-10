The Post issues stamp number 1,999 and 2,000

January (January 4 )Norwegian Post office issues stamp number 1,999 and 2,000 since the first stamp was released in 1855. The new stamps are given a polar motif.

One of the upcoming stamps will be adorned by the Norwegian polar explorer Carsten Borchgrevink. The picture shows Borchgrevink while he is surveying in Antarctica.

The researcher led the British Southern Cross expedition in Antarctica in 1898, before being sent to the Caribbean by the National Geographic Society in 1902 to investigate the aftermath of a volcanic eruption. Borchgrevink was knighted by the Order of St. Olav.

The second stamp is a picture of Queen Maud Land, which in 1939 was annexed by Norway right under the nose of the Hitler regime. The direct cause of the annexation was namely rumors of German interest in the area, which is seven times the size of Norway.

Stamps should first and foremost show that postage is paid, but should also illustrate important events, personalities and anniversaries. The national weapon was the motif on the first Norwegian stamp, which came out 164 years ago. Since then, the Olympics in Lillehammer and the Royals have contributed to several iconic stamps.

Every year, 600 million stamps are printed in Norway, according to Posten.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today