The Royal Family at Yule Mass in Holmenkollen Chapel

His Royal Highness King Harald V and HRH Queen Sonja attended the Yule Mass in Holmenkollen Chapel in Oslo on Christmas Day.

Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit were also present during the Yule Mass service together with their children, Prince Sverre Magnus and Princess Ingrid Alexandra.

The royal family was welcomed by pastor Silje Karlsen. The service began at noon and lasted for about an hour.

The royal tradition of worshipping in Holmenkollen Chapel at Christmas goes back many years. For some years it was alternated between Asker Church, when the family celebrated Christmas at their official residence, Skaugum, and Ris Church which was bestowed with royal visits during Christmas after Holmenkollen Chapel burned to the ground some years ago.

Holmenkollen Chapel is located close to Kongseteren (Royal Lodge), where the Royal Couple this year celebrated Christmas together with the Crown Prince family.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today