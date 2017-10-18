It’s time for CODA 2017

From 17 to 28 October, Oslo is filled with world-class contemporary dance.

CODA Oslo International Dance Festival is Scandinavia’s largest international dance festival, featuring dance performances of the highest artistic quality. This year’s programme includes 29 performances with artists from 11 different countries.

Over the course of a dozen dance-filled days, you can experience innovative flamenco, Chinese contemporary dance, burlesque Portuguese dance theatre, beautiful solo dance with crutches, a wonderful mashup of folk dance and contemporary dance, and much more.

Source: visitoslo.com / Norway Today