’Tis the season for Christmas fairs. Tastes and gifts you won’t find anywhere else

Christmas in NorwayChristmas in Norway.Photo: Norway Today Media

Posted By: Tor Ingar Oesterud 1. December 2017

Here are some of Norway’s best Christmas fairs

 

Christmas is approaching at the speed of stampeding reindeer hooves across a brilliant night sky. This means that the traditional Norwegian Christmas fairs are returning for another season of unique Christmas gifts, exciting artisan foods, and cosily lit winter streets.

Source: visitnorway.com / Norway Today

