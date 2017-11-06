Tom Cruise in place in Stavanger

Superstar Tom Cruise has arrived in Stavanger and is ready to record some spectacular stunts at the Preikestolen.

NRK has published pictures of a man wearing sunglasses inside the helicopter. Apparently this is Cruise.

– Monday morning, the world-renowned actor Tom Cruise was picked up by a helicopter in Stavanger. Much indicates that he was flown to the recording center at the Preikestolen, writes the broadcaster.

Cruise will in the following days film a scene for “Mission Impossible 6” on the spectacular mountain plateau in Forsand municipality. Over the last few days, helicopters have been in shuttle traffic to the mountain in Lysefjorden and to rig for the filming. The plan is that Cruise will hang in a rig off the cliff edge.

It was previously expected that the superstar would arrive in Stavanger on Monday, but according to NRK, his private plane at Stavanger airport arrived at 20.18 on Sunday evening.

Several media outlets have referred to rumors that Cruise will live in the house of the Oiler owner Tore Christiansen during the recording, and it was from the garden of this house he was picked up Monday morning.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today

————