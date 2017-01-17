Tromsø International Film Festival is a popular film festival for our audience, and at the same time an important meeting point for Norwegian and international film industry. TIFF 2017 will be the 27th edition of the festival.

The festival has had an incredible growth since it first commenced in 1991. The total of admissions in 1991 was 5200 – in 2016 it was 60619. This makes TIFF Norway’s biggest film festival.

Purpose

Tromsø International Film Festival screens challenging quality films for a local, national and international audience.

Source: tiff.no / Norway Today