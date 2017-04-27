TusenFryd Amusement Park open for the summer

Norway’s largest amusement park is ready for a new season of thrills! In April and May the park is open on weekends and public holidays.

TusenFryd has more than 30 attractions, many of them among the biggest and best of their kind in Europe, including Ragnarok, ThunderCoaster, Speed ​​Monster, SpinSpider and Thors Hammer. The park also has lots of fun rides and games for the youngest children, and a water park open in summer.

Source: visitoslo.com / Norway Today