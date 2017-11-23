Bergen Christmas Market is open in Festplassen square in Bergen from 7. to 23. December 2017.

Opening hours are daily from 10.00 to 20.00. Free admission. Would you like to be a trader? Traders should contact us as soon as possible.

Bergen Christmas Market will be a high quality Christmas market. All visitors will find at least ten exciting and must-have Christmas presents at the market and have a unique Christmas experience. Our goal is to create a Christmas market that can help to make Bergen Norway’s most attractive Christmas destination. READ MORE about Welcome to the Christmas market in the city between the seven mountains

Source: bergen-christmas-market.com / Norway Today