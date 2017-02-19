Wenche Myhre turned 70 – and filled Oslo Spektrum

– A very special experience.Nearly 7,000 people contributed to a spectacular birthday celebration in the honour of the artist Wenche Myhre in Oslo Spektrum.

The birthday girl, who turned 70 on Wednesday, had laid the ground-work for a spectacular celebration concert in Oslo Spektrum on Saturday. Shortly after show start the 7,000 guests greeted Myhre with ‘Gratulerer med dagen’, the traditional birthday song.

– It was a very special experience to look out over the sea of people in Oslo Spektrum. I’ve been an artist since I was a child, but this was really something special, said Wenche Myhre after the gala concert was over.

The show, which has been sold out for a long time, lasted for two and a half hours and consisted of several classics from the jubilant’s long artistic career.

– This is the very best way to celebrate, with family, friends and orchestra. And not in the least the public, which has meant so much to me during all these years, says Wenche Myhre.

Artists like Johnny Logan, Jan Eggum, Henning Kvitnes and Elisabeth Andreassen were present to celebrate with Wenche.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today