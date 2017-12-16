Yoko Ono art piece comes to Lofoten

In the New Year, Henningsvær in Nordland will be the venue for a major art project under the direction of Yoko Ono. It is uncertain whether the world famous star will come to Norway herself.

From mid January until late February, the message ‘I Love You’ will be broadcast from the lighthouse in Henningsvær in the form of a series of bright-glowing lights, wrote Lofotposten newspaper.

The work by the Japanese artist is called, ‘ONOCHORD’.

’In this work, she encourages us all to send the message’: ‘I Love You’ to each other, throughout the world, and to the universe, said the County Council in Nordland.

When the light comes on for the first time, Yoko Ono will also be present, according to the county council’s papers. However, the project producer,Faurschou Art Resources, told Lofotposten that it hasn’t been decided.

The light from the lighthouse can be seen in Henningsvær, to the mainland, and from Hurtigruten, which sail by daily.

The investment has a total cost of NOK 314,000, and the county council of Nordland supported it with NOK 80,000. Henningsvær Lighthouse is one of the few privately owned lighthouses in Scandinavia.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today