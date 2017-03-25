Zwart rigs his cameras on Vippetangen

Movie director Harald Zwart Thursday started the filming of “The 12th man” on Vippetangen in Oslo. The team includes film star Jonathan Rhys Meyers.

Zwart and the film crew have filmed in Northern Norway in February and are continuing until the end of March – in Lyngen and in the Oslo area.

– There have been some challenging but wonderful weeks! Zwart exclaims about the second part of the recording, which began last autumn.

It is war hero Jan Baalsrud’s legendary escape from the Nazis during World War II which is to find its way back to the canvas again – 60 years after Arne Skouen’s version dubbed “Nine Lives” (Ni Liv). “Nine Lives” was Oscar-nominated and is named the best Norwegian film ever.

In the main role as Baalsrud is Thomas ‘the Finger’ Gullestad in his first film role. Jonathan Rhys Meyers, known from “The Tudors” series, plays the Gestapo boss Kurt Stage.

The script for the new biographical film, where the action according to VG somewhat deviates from Skouen’s version, is written by Petter Skavlan, whose previous work include the scripts for “Sophie’s World” and “Kon-Tiki”.

Premiere of the film, which has a budget of NOK 64 million, is planned for November 10th this year.

