100 cases of mobbing reported – most are being put aside

Nearly 100 cases involving mobbing have been reported to the police over the past five years. A large majority of the cases are dismissed.

In 2012 and 2013, 11 cases were reported. In the last three years, more than 20 bullying cases have been reported annually, while ten things have been reported so far this year. This is shown by figures Aftenposten has collected from the twelve police districts in Norway.

The overview shows that a significant majority of cases are being put aside.

In the pupil survey from 2016, 6.3 per cent of students respond that they are bullied two to three times a month or more. That correlates to approximately 40,000 students at levels 1 to 10.

On Tuesday, the Ombudsman presents their report to the UN on how Norway fulfills the Convention on the Rights of Children. Here the Children’s Ombudsman criticizes Norwegian efforts against bullying and violence.

– We hope the UN will listen to our input. The feedback will be important signals as to what Norway should work with, says Ombudsman for Children, Anne Lindboe.

The Ombudsman hopes for support from the UN in the fight against bullying and violence against children in Norway.

– We have seen cases of bullying that are so serious that children choose to end their own lives. Mobbing rates are steady despite increased efforts, affecting both learning, health and children’s ability to develop, says Lindboe to Aftenposten.

She believes the resources devoted to the work of the schools and county councils against bullying should be doubled, from NOK 75 million this year’s state budget to NOK 150 million in the budget for next year.

