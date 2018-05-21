Conservatives support 11th school year

Conservative Representatives support voluntary 11th school year
Mathilde Tybring-Gjedde and Saida Begum from the Conservatives (Høyre) believe other municipalities should follow Drammen’s example and offer students an 11th school year before starting on their secondary education.
Tybring-Gjedde and Begum, who are parliamentary representative and city council member in Oslo respectively, writes this in a chronicle published by Aftenposten.
As the first municipality in the country, Drammen this year chose to offer 16-year-olds another year in school before proceeding to a high school.
– Some brave students who do not feel prepared for high school for various reasons, get a tailored and more individually adapted education, the Conservative politicians state.
Denmark as well
In Denmark there is also a similar offer. Tybring-Gjedde and Begum believe the project can help students who, for various reasons, are not mature enough to enter high school directly.
– They are in dire need of an alternative educational program in order to enhance motivation, self-esteem and basic skills, they write in the chronicle.
© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today
