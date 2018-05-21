Conservatives support 11th school year

11th school year conservatives drammen Mathilde Tybring-GjeddeMathilde Tybring-Gjedde, Conservatives (Høyre), Oslo

Posted By: Pieter Wijnen 21. May 2018

Conservative Representatives support voluntary 11th school year

Mathilde Tybring-Gjedde and Saida Begum from the Conservatives (Høyre) believe other municipalities should follow Drammen’s example and offer students an 11th school year before starting on their secondary education.

 

Tybring-Gjedde and Begum, who are parliamentary representative and city council member in Oslo respectively, writes this in a chronicle published by Aftenposten.

As the first municipality in the country, Drammen this year chose to offer 16-year-olds another year in school before proceeding to a high school.

– Some brave students who do not feel prepared for high school for various reasons, get a tailored and more individually adapted education, the Conservative politicians state.

Denmark as well

In Denmark there is also a similar offer. Tybring-Gjedde and Begum believe the project can help students who, for various reasons, are not mature enough to enter high school directly.

– They are in dire need of an alternative educational program in order to enhance motivation, self-esteem and basic skills, they write in the chronicle.

 

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Conservatives support 11th school year"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*