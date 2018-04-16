1700 Seek Armed Forces Education

The Norwegian Defense University College (NDUC) is the foremost school for research and higher education within the Norwegian Armed Forces and is committed to excellence in research, education and knowledge.

With NDUC’s enrollment deadline closing yesterday, April 15th, the military school will see 2018 accepting about 1700 potential student applications. 2016 saw 1174 applicants seeking entry into the prestigious university.

Norway’s Chief of Defense & Inspector General of the Navy Admiral Haakon Bruun-Hanssen commented upon 2018’s NDUC enrollment futures within a press release, stating that he’s pleased with the interim figures; “Personnel is our most important asset, and I’m pleased that the Armed Forces are perceived as an attractive place to work.”

4 YEAR DEGREE PROGRAMS

The educational branch of Norway’s armed forces has recently restructured; gathering all military higher education under NDUC’s umbrella. Restructuring now allows a student to apply to the military university for a 4 year Bachelor degree directly from Norway’s upper secondary schools.

“Changing to a new system naturally entails risks, but it seems that many have been motivated by the new scheme,” said Admiral Bruun-Hanssen.

ROYAL DECREE

In 1750, The Commander-in-Chief of the Norwegian armed forces sent a request to Christian VII, King of Denmark-Norway, to establish a school of mathematics in Christiania. King Christian found the request favorable and a Royal Resolution established Den Frie Matematiske Skole (The Free Mathematics School), recruiting students from within the officer corps and from nobles within Norway’s military.

Today, the Norwegian Defense University College is the pinnacle of military education in Norway; offering degree and non-degree programs structured to prepare officers of all services and selected civilians for advanced leadership positions within the defense and public sectors.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today