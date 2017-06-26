Only 35% of students at Svalbard University are Norwegian

The Ministry of Education’s requirement of 50% Norwegian nationals studying at the University Center on Svalbard (Universitetssenteret – UNIS) has still not been reached.

Last year, 35% of the students were Norwegian, while 14% were from Germany, 12% from the other Nordic countries, and 7% from the Netherlands.

The three next countries on the list of represented nationalities were Russia, the United States and Canada, wrote Klassekampen newspaper.

‘The students who apply here are dedicated. We offer a lot of fieldwork, as well as dedicated lecturers. Recruitment is good, said UNIS Director, Harald Ellingsen. He added that former students play a key role in recruitment.

Students from 43 countries were represented at the world’s northernmost university last year.

Student numbers are increasing, with a total of 759 taking courses of varying lengths last year. The year before, it was 690.

