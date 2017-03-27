49 municipalities are considering closing primary schools

Every fifth municipality in a survey conducted by VG say they are thinking about closing down primary schools.

According to VG 49 of 241 municipalities asked have either decided to – or are considering the closure of schools as part of a change in municipality or new school -structure.

Earlier this week the newspaper presented an overview showing that almost 1,400 primary schools in Norway have disappeared in the last 30 years.

One of the Centre Party (SP) keenest small school champions, Per Olaf Lundteigen, warns against new closures.

– School closures take away the children’s connection to the place, experience with the place, patriotism to the place and the willingness to do something for those who live there.

It is important that strong personalities are developed that burns for a village, a hamlet, a community. There are many examples of such people, says Lundteigen.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today