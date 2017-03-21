More applicants for Health Care studies

The Number of applicants for higher education is declining, but there is an increase in applicants for Health Care studies, according to new figures from the Directorate of Education.

73,707 students have applied for high school (Vg1) from autumn 2017, according to new numbers from the Directorate of Education.

Figures show that 48 percent chose vocational studies.

– Despite the fact that there are fewer applicants in this year’s class of pupils, we see that more and more seeking health care studies. It would appear that students have realized that there is a great need for health care workers in the coming years, says Manager of the Directorate of Education, Hege Nilssen.

Health and early development is the vocational education program with the greatest increase in the number of applicants for both Vg1, Vg2 and apprenticeship.

758 more students have applied than in 2016, an increase of 3 percent. The largest decrease of applicants has been to Technical and Industrial Production with 924 fewer pupils – which represent a decrease of 6 percent.

19,966 pupils are applying for apprenticeship. That’s an increase of 326 students compared to last year. Almost half of this increase is made up by students applying for an apprenticeship in health and youth development.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today