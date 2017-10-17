BI and NHH in the exclusive international master’s degree list

BI and Norwegian Business School are on the Financial Times’ list of the world’s 100 best Executive MBA programs.

An Executive MBA is an experience-based master’s degree for executives with long work experience.

BI is ranked as the best educational institution in the Nordic region, and is one of the few schools with two MBA programs on the list.

BI’s collaboration program with the School of Management at Fudan University in China has climbed a place from last year to 38th place, and the school’s International EMBA end up in a 99th place.

“We are very happy with this ranking. It shows that our long-term cooperation with the School of Management at the Fudan University in Shanghai gives the students an advantage alongside our alumni and BI, “says Rector of BI, Inge Jan Henjesand, in a press release.

NHH participates with three MBA programs in the rankings; MBA in Strategic Management, MBA in Economic Management and MBA in Global Seafood. The school is in 88th place.

“We have worked extensively with developing our entire continuing education program, including a new seafood MBA. That we are now in this ranking, I take as a confirmation that we are on the right track, says NHH Rector Øystein Thøgersen.

There are 16 criteria in the final ranking, and it is the candidate’s salary and career development which matters most.

International content among students and employees also counts, and the same does the women’s share. In addition, knowledge production comes in the form of doctoral degrees and research publication.

It is Kellogg / HKUST Business School in China which thrones the highest on list.

