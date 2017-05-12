Chaotic conditions at the Lagoon in Bergen

Posted By: Pieter Wijnen 12. May 2017

Chaotic conditions at the shopping centre Lagunen

Just before  3 am the police were notified of chaotic conditions at the McDonald’s restaurant at the ‘Lagunen’ shopping centre last night.

 

– There was a large collection of ‘Russ’ (High school graduates) inside and around the restaurant, according to BT.no

At one point there were 50-60 students queuing for food

The staff felt unsafe when mood turned testy in the queue, according to Operations Manager in the Western Police District, Jan-Tore Heggholmen.

The police arrived with several squads. When the police arrived, the students behaved exemplarily.

– They realized that not everyone could get food at the same time, and went back to their vehicles and left the premises, says Heggholmen.

 

© BT.no / Norway Today

 

