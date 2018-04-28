Chef teacher cheers for Fremskrittsparti (Frp) promise to senior citizens

Chef-teacher, Tord Huse of Etterstad High School in Oslo hopes job opportunities at nursing homes will increase the number of applicants for restaurant and food subjects at the institution.

The only cooking facility in the capital has failed to deliver enough students to fill the need for apprenticeships in recent years. The manager of the restaurant and food disciplines at Etterstad High School, Tord Huse, believes that the picture is the same also elsewhere in the country.

Now he is pleased to announce that the government will contribute to the construction of kitchens and hiring of chefs at the country’s nursing homes.

“The prospects for a cooking job with orderly conditions and regulated working hours can help raise the number of applicants,” said Huse to NTB news agency.

Without criticising the food produced in a big kitchen, the cookery teacher said that it is easier to customise the food for the individual’s needs when it is made locally.

‘’Large kitchens must take care of people with allergies, and be careful about spices. It will be difficult to “top the team”, but if you know that Hansen likes chilli, and Pettersen should not have too much salt or fat, it’s much easier to achieve when food is made on site,’’ said Huse.

‘’A good meal eaten in a community also brings with it well-being, and health, which is also a point to take into account,’’ he said.

