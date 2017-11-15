Children disappear at the beginning of term in Oslo

44 children, supposed to be pupils in Oslo schools did not meet at school start this autumn, and no-one knows where they are. The municipality thinks they are abroad.

37 of the 44 children who did not attend school in August are in The first class, reported Aftenposten newspaper.

Det antal barn som forsvinner fra skolen har vært nesten halved in five years. In the school year 2012/2013, there were 81 children who never met for school start.

The education office in Oslo municipality spends a lot of resources trying to track down the children. Department director, Margaret Westgaard, of the Education Department, told Aftenposten, ‘we are powerless in many Situations.

Norwegian law does not apply abroad, and it is not forbidden for parents to take the children abroad, “she said.

The municipality is considering reporting to police if they find the children in Norway, and the guardians are keeping children away from education.No parents have been reported to the police so far.

