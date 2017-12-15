From now on it is possible to combine unemployment benefits with education

The Christian Democrats (KrF) on Friday secured a majority in the Parliament for possible changes in the unemployment benefit regulations. The decision opens up for that it may be possible to receive unemployment benefits during education.

The Majority in the Parliament asks the Government “for better access to education, including education that involves credits while receiving unemployment benefits”.

– This is a stage win for Tekna, who for a long time has worked to make it easier to combine unemployment benefits and education. Many unemployed Tekna members want professional updates to qualify them for their next job, says the Trade Union organization’s general secretary, Ivar H. Kristensen, to NTB.

Acquire work skills

He points out that the current regulations do not make it easy to advance without the deduction of unemployment benefits paid by Nav. Friday’s decision took place after and initiative by Labour(Ap), The Centre Party (Sp) and the Socialist Party (SV) in connection with the review of the national budget in the Employment and Social Committee.

– It is very satisfactory that we got a majority in favour of the proposal. This will mean that unemployed people get the opportunity to acquire skills and have more opportunities and thereby become more attractive in the labour market, says Labour member Arild Grande to E24.

– It is important that the Government get started immediately, so that this can come into effect as soon as possible. Many have been out of work for a long time, says Grande.

The main rule today is that a person being educated or who is in work training is not entitled to unemployment benefit. The reason for this is that the unemployed is not considered a real job seeker as long as in education.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today